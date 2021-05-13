Children in Chicago area begin receiving coronavirus vaccine

Children ages 12 and up are now getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, locations around the Chicago area started administering shots after Pfizer received full FDA approval.

At many locations, you don't need an appointment in advance, but it is recommended. Kids do need to have a parent or guardian with them.

"I was very anxious. I was excited. I was happy that everybody older than me was getting the vaccine because obviously that's more important to me that people older than me are getting the vaccine. But now that I can finally get it, it's kind of just a relief," one local girl said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he thinks we will have enough information to approve the vaccine for kids of all ages by the end of the year.

In addition, Chicago is working to get kids the vaccine by bringing it to them. The Chicago Department of Health will be bringing its mobile vaccination clinics to 15 elementary and high schools. It will start this Saturday and go for the next three Saturdays.

