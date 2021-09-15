Christkindlmarkets will open in two locations in Chicago on November 19

article

Christkindlmarkets are returning to Chicago this winter, with two locations open for holiday shopping and dining.

The traditional Christkindlmarket location in Daley Plaza will open on Friday, November 19. There will also be a Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville opening the same day.

The markets offer stores selling ornaments and Christmas decorations, and food stalls selling hot cider, baked goods and pretzels.

The hours for the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket and the "Chicago" (Daley Plaza) Christkindlmarket are as follows:

Chicago (Daley Plaza) Christkindlmarket: Open Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. Open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, Christkindlmarket will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wrigleyville (3635 N. Clark Street) Christkindlmarket: Open Nov. 19 through Dec. 31. Open Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can make an online reservation in advance for Stammtisch indoor dining, where you can choose from different drink and food packages to be served family-style.

The markets were canceled in 2020.