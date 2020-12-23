Christmas Day: Here are the restaurants, stores open

While more retailers and restaurants than usual may be shutting their doors this Christmas, shoppers and would-be diners aren't completely out of luck.

A variety of pharmacies and restaurants still plan to be open, but most are urging customers to call ahead to confirm hours of operation.

Here are some of the options on Christmas Day:

Applebees: Select locations will be open, according to FOX23.

Boston Market: Select locations will be open on Christmas for "a traditional, delicious plated holiday meal." Customers can also pick up meals to go.

CVS: Many of its locations remain open on Christmas Day, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. While a large number will operate under regular hours, some will also operate with reduced hours.

Dunkin': Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas, though hours will vary by location.

"We encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting," a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Fogo De Chao: Locations are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to its website. To-go options are available.

IHOP: Restaurants will be open on Christmas Day but hours will vary by location. The purveyor of pancakes recommends guests check with their local eatery to confirm hours.

McDonald's: Hours may vary by location.

Rite Aid: On Christmas, its 24-hour locations will still be open all day and night. Its mall stores, however, will be open during mall hours.

The pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the front end of the store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: The restaurant will be open on Christmas and is offering a "celebration feast for four" along with to-go options.

Starbucks: Select locations will be open.

Waffle House: Its restaurants traditionally are open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, including all holidays. However, a few of its locations are operating on a different schedule because of the pandemic, a spokesperson told FOX Business. Customers are encouraged to check the hours of their local Waffle House.

Walgreens: Walgreens stores will open regular hours on Christmas Day. Pharmacy hours vary by location. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

