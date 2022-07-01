'Christmas in July': Dolton holds toy giveaway event for children

They were decking the halls in south suburban Dolton on Friday.

Yes, you read that right.

The Park Board of Commissioners is holding a "Christmas in July" toy giveaway event.

Twenty-thousand toys are there for kids of all ages.

"This is totally amazing, brings tears to my eyes to see the kids smiling, and no gun violence, and everybody just here — peace and happiness," one volunteer said.

Universal Prayer Tower was part of the effort.

Organizers said the idea is to help families having a tough time keeping up with inflation.