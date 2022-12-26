Christmas weekend violence: 2 killed, 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago

Two people were killed and eleven were wounded in shootings over Christmas weekend across Chicago.

A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not known.

A couple hours later, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot while driving, then crashed his vehicle into another car in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was driving about 10:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue when he was shot in the back, police said.

He continued to drive until he crashed into a vehicle. Fire officials took him to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A shooting that wounded two people Saturday night in Englewood prompted an officer who witnessed the attack to open fire at the gunman and two suspected accomplices.

Officers were on patrol about 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street when they saw a gunman get out of a car and fire shots at an SUV, striking two occupants — a 17-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man, police said.

The boy and the man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, according to police, who did not release their conditions.

After seeing the shooting, an officer fired at the gunman and two others inside the car the shooter had exited. The gunman and the people inside the car fled and the car was later found unoccupied. A weapon was recovered at the shooting scene.

At least nine other people were wounded in citywide shootings over the holiday weekend.