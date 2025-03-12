Cicero water main break forces lane closure, town says

The Brief A water main break along a main roadway in west suburban Cicero forced a northbound lane closure on Wednesday morning. It was unclear exactly what caused the break, but crews were working to repair it.



What we know:

Northbound Cicero Avenue was closed at Pershing Road due to the break, according to Cicero town spokesperson Ray Hanania.

The southbound Cicero Avenue lane remained open.

The break happened in the 3400 block of Cicero Avenue.

The Cicero Water Department was evaluating the break to determine what needed to remain closed for repairs.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what caused the break or how long the road closure would be in effect.