Cicero, Berwyn reach 70% vaccination rate

Cicero and Berwyn are celebrating a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Both places have reached a 70 percent vaccination rate. It's part of Cook County’s push to get 70 communities to more than 70 percent vaccinated.

While this is a big success, leaders encouraged people to stay strong through the holidays, especially with the latest variant making its way across the US.

"The milestone is a symbol of what we can accomplish when we work together. Let's keep this critical work going. Let's ensure we have a renewed energy to pull through the pandemic and in this season of giving, let's make sure what we give most is freedom from COVID-19," an official said.

So far, 18 of the 70 communities have reached a 70 percent vaccination rate.