Large house fire breaks out in Cicero; 2 residents unaccounted for

Crews battled a large fire at a house Wednesday morning in west suburban Cicero.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at a two-and-a-half story home in the 5000 block of West 29th Street.

Neighbors told FOX 32 they saw flames coming out from the back of the house. They heard the father and his youngest son, who lived in the residence, outside the home screaming for help. The grandmother was able to escape the burning residence.

However, the victim's wife and older son were trapped inside and have not yet been found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

