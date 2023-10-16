Cicero kidnapping suspect arrested after chase by Illinois State Police

A Cicero kidnapping suspect was arrested and their victim was rescued after a pursuit by Illinois State Police early Monday in Chicago.

Around 12:39 a.m., state troopers saw a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a kidnapping in Cicero on I-57 northbound near 167th Street. They tried to initiate a traffic stop but vehicle did not stop for police and a chase began, according to ISP.

The pursuit continued onto I-94 northbound before spilling into the city streets. The vehicle eventually stopped near 31st Street and Poplar Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood where the suspect was taken into custody.

The kidnapping victim was found in the vehicle and there were no injuries reported.

Cicero police are investigating the kidnapping.

No further information was immediately provided.