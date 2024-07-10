Cicero man arrested for attempted murder after West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Cicero man accused of shooting and injuring a woman on the city's West Side is now behind bars for attempted murder.
Jean Carlos Rodriguez Colmenarez is charged with the following, according to Chicago police:
- One felony count -attempt - murder - first degree
- One felony count - aggravated battery/discharge firearm
- One felony count - aggravated UUW/Person/No Foid
He was arrested just before 5 p.m., July 8, in the 600 block of S. Newport in Pontiac, Ill., after being identified as a suspect in a shooting earlier in the day, according to police.
Colmenarez allegedly shot and injured a 29-year-old woman in the 400 block of Lawndale.
He is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on July 11.