Cicero man charged with attempted murder in April Chicago shooting

The Brief A 19-year-old Cicero man has been charged with attempted murder in a Chicago shooting. Police say he shot a 37-year-old man in the shoulder while the victim was driving in April. The suspect was arrested Tuesday in Cicero and was due in court on Wednesday.



A Cicero man is facing attempted murder charges after Chicago police say he shot and injured a driver in the West Town neighborhood in April.

What we know:

Chicago police said Ruben Vargas, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in the 1400 block of South 51st Avenue in Cicero.

He is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man around 12:30 a.m. on April 19 in the 1400 block of West Division Street.

Investigators said the victim was driving when someone standing on the curb fired at him. The man was hit in the shoulder but managed to drive away before being taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Vargas is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Ruben Vargas | CPD

What we don't know:

It is unclear how police linked Vargas to the shooting.

What's next:

He was due for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.