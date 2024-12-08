6 injured, 1 dead after shooting, crash in suburban Cicero, officials say

A shooting and crash in suburban Cicero on Sunday left multiple people injured and one person dead, according to officials.

The incidents happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Cicero Avenue.

Details on what led to the shooting and crash are unknown, but authorities said four people were shot, one fatally, and three people were injured in the crash.

The person who died has not been identified.

The intersection was closed as the shooting was under investigation.

The shooting comes a little over a day after a Cicero police officer was shot and wounded early Saturday morning outside a bar near 35th Street and 61st Court. The 29-year-old officer was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.