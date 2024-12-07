Police officer shot, injured in suburban Cicero

A police officer in suburban Cicero was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said Cicero officers were fired at by someone in that area of 35th Street and 61st Court around 12:45 a.m.

One officer was hit in the back and taken to Loyola Hospital in serious condition. Another officer was not harmed.

The officers had initially approached a car after noticing it was illegally double-parked in the roadway.

After the shooting, they requested help and alerted their colleagues about the shooting.

The injured officer was a 29-year-old sergeant with five years on the job, according to police.

Responding officers identified two individuals who were detained as they tried to flee the scene.

"This violent act underscores the dangers faced by law enforcement officers every day while they work to protect the community," said Cicero Supt. of Police Thomas Boyle, in a statement. "The Cicero Police Department is committed to holding those responsible accountable and ensuring the safety of both police officers and residents."

Several officers and police tape were seen at the scene near Nikki's Pub & Gaming Saturday morning.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of late Saturday morning. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force (WESTAF) is assisting in the investigation.

The shooting comes just days after Cicero's town President Larry Dominick, a former police officer, called for stricter punishments for those who harm or kill officers. The proposal was sparked by the shooting death of Oak Park Police Ofc. Allan Reddins, who was killed last month responding to a call.

Dominick suggested mandatory prison sentences of 20 years for pointing a gun at an officer, 40 years for shooting an officer, and the death penalty for killing an officer. He argued such measures are necessary to deter violent crime against law enforcement.