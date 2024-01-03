Cicero shooting: 2 women killed in domestic dispute

Police are searching for someone who shot and killed two women Tuesday night in southwest suburban Cicero.

Officers found the women with gunshot wounds around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 48th Court, a spokesperson for the Cicero Police Department said.

They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. They were identified as 29-year-old Jessica Hughes and 19-year-old Myeshia Newby by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Both of the women lived at the same address in the block where the murders took place.

The shooting appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute, police said.

No other details were available.