Cicero community rallies to support victims of devastating apartment fire

One week after a devastating apartment fire in Cicero, the community is coming together.

Thousands of items were collected for families who are now left with nothing just a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Around 1 a.m. last Friday, a massive fire broke out in the three-story apartment building located at 16th and Austin. Crews battled the blaze, but flames tore through all 18 units, displacing 17 families. One unit was not occupied.

The American Red Cross stepped up to assist families with housing, and in the meantime, Cicero residents collected new and gently used belongings for the fire victims.

On Friday, Cicero's Public Safety Building was packed with donations of clothing, shoes, blankets, kitchen items, toiletries, and other necessities.

All the families affected by the fire were brought to the Public Safety Building where they could choose items to help them rebuild.

Each family also received $200 in Visa gift cards from Central Federal Savings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.