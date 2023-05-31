City leaders look to convert Lincoln Square hotel into temporary housing for Chicago's homeless

Reviving a pandemic-era proposal, city leaders are looking to convert Lincoln Square's Diplomat Hotel into temporary housing for homeless Chicagoans.

During the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Chicago officials housed the city's homeless at five hotels to slow the spread of the virus.

Under the new proposal, the Diplomat Hotel would be turned into 40 rooms of special housing where residents can also get mental health and medical care among other services.

The nearly $3 million project is part of the Department of Public Health's Stabilization Housing Pilot Program.

The community is invited to a meeting Wednesday night to learn more about the program.

It will be hosted by 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez at the Swedish Hospital Anderson Pavillion starting at 6 p.m.

