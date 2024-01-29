City of Chicago rejects permits for activists to protest DNC

The city of Chicago rejected permits requested by a group of abortion and LGBTQ+ rights activists to organize a march in protest of the Democratic National Convention this summer.

The coalition includes groups like Chicago for Abortion Rights, Stop Trans Genocide, Gay Liberation Network, Reproductive Transparency Now! and more.

The DNC is scheduled for Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22. The group planned to hold a march Aug. 18, the day before the convention kicks off at Jane M. Byrne Plaza, previously known as Water Tower Park.

The groups say, for years, Democrats have taken voters who care about reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights for granted.

Organizers of the newly-formed "Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws: Coalition for Reproductive Justice and LGBTQ+ Liberation" will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in front of 400 W. Superior Street.

They plan to publicly appeal the city's rejection of their march permit application.