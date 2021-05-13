City to host vaccination events at CPS schools for students, parents

City officials announced Thursday a new slate of COVID-19 vaccination events at Chicago Public Schools this May and June.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will deploy CTA buses that have been converted into mobile vaccination clinics to 15 elementary and high schools to administer doses of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Currently scheduled vaccination events are as follows:

May 15: Chicago Vocational Career Academy, Juarez, Marshall, Nash, and Westinghouse (Bus will return for second doses on June 5)

May 22: Bouchet, Brunson Ray, Simeon, and Southside(Second doses on June 12)

May 29: Carver, Englewood STEM, Fenger, and King (Second doses on June 19)

The buses will be administering shots from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at each event.

"All children 12 and above are now eligible for vaccination, and we want everyone to get vaccinated so we can enjoy a safe and fun summer," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Kids and adults who are not vaccinated are still at risk from COVID, which continues to circulate the most in our communities with the lowest vaccination rates. We need to get everyone vaccinated to put COVID behind us."