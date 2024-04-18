'Civil War' director Alex Garland opens up about film's most gripping scene

The controversial new thriller "Civil War" is the number one movie in America, taking the top spot at the box office with nearly $26 million.

The film explores what America would look like if our country erupted into a second Civil War – and one scene, more than most, seems to be striking a chord with moviegoers: which features a man holding a group of journalists at gunpoint while demanding to know "what kind of American" they are.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the film’s writer/director, Alex Garland about that scene – and the unique filming process that helped elevate the cinematic tension.

Garland said he "pulled everyone back as far away from the actors as possible and shoot from a distance on long lenses to keep them in this strange bubble without us messing with them by interrupting it but having a big camera operator hovering over someone’s shoulder."

"Civil War" is now playing in theaters.