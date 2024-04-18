Expand / Collapse search

'Civil War' director Alex Garland opens up about film's most gripping scene

April 18, 2024
CHICAGO - The controversial new thriller "Civil War" is the number one movie in America, taking the top spot at the box office with nearly $26 million.

The film explores what America would look like if our country erupted into a second Civil War – and one scene, more than most, seems to be striking a chord with moviegoers: which features a man holding a group of journalists at gunpoint while demanding to know "what kind of American" they are.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the film’s writer/director, Alex Garland about that scene – and the unique filming process that helped elevate the cinematic tension.

Destined to become one of the year's most talked about – and likely controversial – films of the year, "Civil War," hits theaters this week.

Garland said he "pulled everyone back as far away from the actors as possible and shoot from a distance on long lenses to keep them in this strange bubble without us messing with them by interrupting it but having a big camera operator hovering over someone’s shoulder."

"Civil War" is now playing in theaters.