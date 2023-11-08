Clissold Elementary completes expansion of pre-K programs to benefit young learners

A far South Side elementary school is celebrating the successful completion of a multi-year project aimed at enhancing its pre-K programs to better serve young learners.

The expansion project at Clissold Elementary involved several key improvements, including the addition of four new pre-K classrooms, a new cafeteria, an upgraded playground, and a renovated modular annex.

Pedro Martinez, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, emphasized that the enhancements at Clissold demonstrate the exceptional educational experiences occurring within its classrooms.

Leslie McKinley, CPS's Office of Early Childhood Education Chief, highlighted the importance of high-quality pre-K programs in establishing a strong academic foundation in literacy and mathematics.

Clissold Elementary, known for its Montessori and International Baccalaureate curriculum, caters to students from pre-K through 8th grade.