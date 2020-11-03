Commercial truck loses load of steel coils on Dan Ryan and causes delays

article

The left three lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at the Stevenson were blocked Tuesday morning after a commercial vehicle crashed and lost its load of 40,000 steel coils, state police said.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 8:13 a.m., and about 9:26 a.m., the three left lanes were still shut down for the crash investigation, according to police. The right lane was open for traffic. Some traffic was being diverted off to northbound I-55, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.