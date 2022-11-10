Committee votes on ordinance to restrict police raids in Chicago following Anjanette Young settlement

The Chicago Public Safety Committee voted against an ordinance that would restrict police raids on Chicago homes.

The committee heard from Anajanette Young, who endured trauma and made it public. She says it still causes her pain.

At the meeting Thursday, 10 committee members voted against the proposal, while 4 were for it.

Young’s home was wrongly raided in 2019 when police burst in and handcuffed her naked for several minutes while they searched her house.

Body camera video indicated she repeatedly told them they had the wrong house. She was not allowed to cover up until a female officer arrived. The ordinance named for her bans the use of no-knock warrants, restricts police from pointing guns, especially at children, requires transparency and gives victims rights.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Young said it was the most horrific experience of her life.

The city reached a $2.9 million settlement with Young. She says she now represents 50 other families who have endured similar trauma at the hands of Chicago police.