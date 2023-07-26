Congressional lawmakers grapple with UFOs, call for more transparency and investigations

On Wednesday, congressional lawmakers heard testimony from pilots and from a whistleblower on the topic of unidentified aerial phenomenon or UAP’s — what many still refer to as UFO’s.

At issue, what the pentagon allegedly isn’t telling the American public or even lawmakers for that matter. Specifically, the military’s top secret "Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program" tasked with investigating reports of unidentified flying objects.

Frustrated by a lack of transparency, Congressman Tim Burchett (TN) told the media: "They keep telling us they don’t exist but they block every opportunity for us to get ahold of the information to prove that they do exist."

David Grusch, a former intelligence officer with the Department of Defense, testified that the pentagon is actively denying the truth about encounters with UAP’s, including alien tech obtained as a result of crash landings on earth.

"I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade of a UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access to those additional read-ons when I requested it," said Grusch.

While lawmakers seemed to agree that UAP’s launched from foreign governments pose a serious threat to U.S. national security, the issue of aliens flying overhead still drew skepticism.

"The concept that an alien species is technologically advanced enough to travel billions of light years…gets here and somehow isn’t competent enough to not survive earth or crashes is something I find a little bit farfetched," said Congressman Eric Burlison (MO).

At least one lawmaker says more hearings will take place, only not in Washington D.C. but instead around the country in areas where UAP’s have been spotted — all in an effort to better understand what’s been seen and likely not reported.