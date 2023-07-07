Construction begins on $35M dispatch center in Lake County

In a groundbreaking ceremony held Friday morning on Winchester Road in Libertyville, the construction of a new regional 911 center has commenced.

The state-of-the-art facility will serve as the headquarters for dispatchers from Lake County and several municipalities, including Fox Lake, Gurnee, Lake Zurich, Mundelein, Vernon Hills, and Waukegan.

Officials emphasize that this consolidation does not imply a takeover of 911 services by the county. Instead, it will be facilitated through a new intergovernmental cooperative, ensuring improved service for residents and enhanced coordination of emergency response efforts.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"The consolidation of 911 centers into the Rock facility will provide the opportunity for standardized protocols, procedures, and training across participating communities. It will streamline the call taking process and allow for maintained continuous communications with all responding agencies," Lake Zurich Police Chief Steve Husak said.

Construction is expected to take two years to complete.