Construction worker killed in hit-and-run crash on Kennedy Expressway

A construction worker was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Kinzie Street in Hubbard's Cave.

At approximately 9:28 p.m., a construction worker standing on an aerial lift which was struck by a passing semi. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 54-year-old Fancisco Javierpadilla-Gutierrez, of Calumet City.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. No further details have been released at this time.