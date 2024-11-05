Expand / Collapse search

Construction worker killed in hit-and-run crash on Kennedy Expressway

By Maggie Duly
Published  November 5, 2024 11:44am CST
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A construction worker was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday night. 

Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Kinzie Street in Hubbard's Cave. 

At approximately 9:28 p.m., a construction worker standing on an aerial lift which was struck by a passing semi. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 54-year-old Fancisco Javierpadilla-Gutierrez, of Calumet City

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. No further details have been released at this time.