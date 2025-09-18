Convicted child murderer and sex offender charged for living near daycare in Carpentersville: authorities

The Brief Cayce M. Williams, 52, a convicted murderer and sex offender, was charged in Carpentersville for failing to register his new address and employment, and for illegally living within 500 feet of a daycare. Authorities say Williams violated the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act between March 2024 and September 2025, after moving from his last registered address in Chicago. Williams, who served 24 years of a 48-year sentence for the 1997 murder and sexual assault of a 20-month-old girl, was arrested for his latest crime on Sept. 12 and released under pretrial supervision ahead of an Oct. 30 court date.



A convicted murderer and sex offender of a 20-month-old child has been charged for living near a daycare in Caprentersville, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Cayce M. Williams, 52, has been charged with several felonies: failing to register as a sex offender at his new address, failing to register as a sex offender with his new employer, failing to tell the police that he moved, failing to tell the police that he got a new job, and living near a daycare zone as a sex offender.

According to authorities, Williams knowingly violated the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act by failing to register his change of address and place of employment with the Caprentersville Police Department from March 27, 2024 through September 12, 2025. He also unlawfully lived within 500 feet of a daycare when he lived on Elm Avenue. His last registered residence was in Chicago.

Williams was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged the following day.

Cayce M. Williams, 52 (Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

The backstory:

In 2006, Williams ped guilty to first-degree murder and predatory criminal sexual assault for the death of his then girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter in 1997. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison. Williams was released from prison on parole in February 2021 after serving 24 years.

What's next:

He was released under pretrial supervision while he waits for his next court date on October 30.