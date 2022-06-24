Cook County at 'High Community Level' for COVID-19 as state reports 27,094 new cases since last Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 27,094 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 82 deaths, since last Friday.

According to the CDC, 20 Illinois counties are rated at ‘High Community Level’ for COVID-19. Forty-seven counties in Illinois are now rated at ‘medium community level.’

The counties listed at ‘High Community Level’ include Cook, DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois.

A total of 3,407,189 cases, including 34,076 deaths, have been reported in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday night, 1,099 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital wit the virus. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU, and 32 were on ventilators.

"With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus."

The IDPH says a total of 22,604,803 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, and the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,727 doses.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.