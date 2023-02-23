Cook County elementary school teacher charged with hitting children during class

article

A Cook County teacher at North Elementary School has been accused of hitting children and "pulling their ears" during class.

Lai Ying T. Escobedo, 44, of Palatine has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery, according to Des Plaines police.

Police say the charges stem from allegations of incidents that happened between Dec. 21, 2022 and Jan. 11, 2023.

Des Plaines Police Department launched an investigation with the help of the Department of Child and Family Services and Community Consolidated School District.

Investigators say a 7-year-old boy, two 7-year-old girls, and an 8-year-old girl claimed that Escobedo "pulled their ears," hit them in the heads with a folder or closed fist and pushed their heads toward the tables they sit at.

The incidents happened in the classroom during school hours.

None of the children were seriously injured, police say.