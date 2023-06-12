Cook County plans two-day Juneteenth celebration with Mayor Johnson, panel discussions

Cook County is preparing to mark this year's Juneteenth with two days of festivities.

The events are happening this Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, there will be a scholarship reception with Mayor Brandon Johnson, as well as a roll call for the Divine 9.

The next day, panels will be held, including health and wellness, justice, and wealth.

It is free to attend, but you have to register.

To sign up for the activities, CLICK HERE.