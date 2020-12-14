Cook County lays out COVID vaccine plans

Cook County officials say it may be just a matter of hours before they begin receiving the first shipments of Pfizer’s new COVID vaccine.

On Monday, they laid out the county’s game plan for distributing those precious first vials and the millions to come after.

As early as Tuesday, 21,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive at Cook County’s Stroger and Provident hospitals, and 15 suburban hospitals, with high-risk workers being the first priority.

“Very early on we’ll be starting with healthcare workers, really beginning in the hospital and for those at highest risk of exposure,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi of Cook County Public Health.

The county expects to get weekly shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, supplemented by Moderna’s vaccine when it becomes available later this month.

After hospital workers, the vaccine will be offered to employees and residents of nursing homes. Then, first responders and essential workers.

But it could be months before there’s enough vaccine for the general public.

“We have a suburban Cook County of about 2-1/2 million. We want everybody to have the opportunity and to have equitable access to the vaccine. We want everybody to be vaccinated ultimately,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin of Cook County Pubic Health.

The county is also working on public education, as polls show as many as 40% of the population saying they don’t trust or want the vaccine.

Officials warn that just because the vaccine is finally here, people should not let their guard down on mask wearing and social distancing.

“That does not mean it’s OK for us to do what we want to do. We’re still not out of the woods with this yet,” said Cook County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Dennis Deer.

As for cost, the county says its goal is to make the vaccine shot free for everybody and is hoping for federal funding for those without insurance.