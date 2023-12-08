Cook County leaders light menorah on second day of Hanukkah

The Festival of Lights is inspiring Jewish joy in difficult times as the second day of Hanukkah arrives.

Cook County leaders gathered on Friday to light the menorah at the county building.

As with many local celebrations in the past 24 hours, leaders reflected on how the festival is taking on a new meaning as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The war has also sparked a rise in antisemitism.

Hanukkah is celebrated through Dec. 15.




