Cook County man charged in high-speed motorcycle crash in Morton Grove

A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection with a high-speed crash that left two people seriously injured last year in north suburban Morton Grove.

Marvin Yokhanna, 23, was charged with one felony count of aggravated reckless driving after the Suzuki GSX-R100 motorcycle he was driving crashed into a car on the evening of May 4, 2023, according to a statement from Morton Grove police.

Yokhanna - who was 22 at the time - and a 17-year-old passenger from Skokie, were traveling west on Dempster Street at over 100 miles per hour when a 2022 Acura sedan driving east on Dempster attempted to turn onto Menard Avenue, according to police. The posted speed limit was 30 miles per hour, police said.

Yokhanna and his passenger were both taken to Lutheran General Hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver of the Acura cooperated with the investigation.

Marvin Yokhanna, 23. (Morton Grove police)

On Feb. 6, Yokhanna turned himself in at the Morton Grove Police Department, and the Cook County State's Attorney approved one count of aggravated reckless driving.

He was later released and issued a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle while causing bodily harm. Yokhanna is scheduled to appear in court on March 22 in Skokie.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Morton Grove Police Department at 847-470-5200.