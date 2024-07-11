Cook County man charged in I-57 shooting

article

A suburban man was charged in connection with a shooting Sunday on Interstate 57 on Chicago's South Side.

Lloyd Wickliffe, 44, was allegedly riding in a Chevrolet Impala when he shot at a vehicle around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

After an investigation, Wickliffe, of Alsip, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, police said.

No further information was provided.