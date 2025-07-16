Cook County man who was caught with 4,000 grams of cocaine sentenced, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - A Des Plaines man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a cocaine charge in Kane County.
What we know:
Andrew M. Guca, 51, pleaded guilty in May to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.
Guca received 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and must serve at least 75% of the sentence. He will get credit for 153 days served in the Kane County jail.
Andrew M. Guca
The backstory:
Prosecutors said Guca was pulled over by an Aurora police officer on June 6, 2023. Officers searched his vehicle and found a bag containing about 4,000 grams of cocaine in the rear cargo area.
The cocaine had an estimated street value between $120,000 and $144,000.
What they're saying:
In a statement, Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Matekaitis said Guca was trying to deliver a "very large amount of cocaine" and credited Aurora police with stopping the delivery.
"This sentence should serve as a strong deterrent for anyone who might consider peddling dangerous drugs for their own financial benefit. They will be caught and we will hold them accountable," he added.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.