Cook County man who was caught with 4,000 grams of cocaine sentenced, prosecutors say

The Brief Andrew Guca, 51, was sentenced to 20 years for intent to deliver cocaine. Police found about 4,000 grams of cocaine worth up to $144,000 during a 2023 traffic stop. He must serve at least 75% of his sentence under Illinois law.



A Des Plaines man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a cocaine charge in Kane County.

What we know:

Andrew M. Guca, 51, pleaded guilty in May to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

Guca received 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and must serve at least 75% of the sentence. He will get credit for 153 days served in the Kane County jail.

Andrew M. Guca

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Guca was pulled over by an Aurora police officer on June 6, 2023. Officers searched his vehicle and found a bag containing about 4,000 grams of cocaine in the rear cargo area.

The cocaine had an estimated street value between $120,000 and $144,000.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Matekaitis said Guca was trying to deliver a "very large amount of cocaine" and credited Aurora police with stopping the delivery.

"This sentence should serve as a strong deterrent for anyone who might consider peddling dangerous drugs for their own financial benefit. They will be caught and we will hold them accountable," he added.