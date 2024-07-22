Cook County man wounded child in another car during road rage shooting: ISP

A Calumet Park man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on another vehicle during a road rage incident and wounding a 7-year-old boy early Sunday morning.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 near 73rd Street in Chicago.

An investigation revealed that 54-year-old Ulyesee W. Burns allegedly fired shots at another vehicle during a road rage confrontation, striking a child inside.

Burns was identified as the gunman and taken into custody, according to ISP. He has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

As part of the investigation, the northbound lanes of I-94 were closed at 71st Street and reopened by 4:53 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.