Cook County men charged with having illegal firearms, drugs denied pre-trial release in DuPage County

The Brief Two Cook County men have been denied pre-trial release after being charged with weapons and drug offenses. The arrests occurred in separate incidents in Elmhurst and Wood Dale. Both men face multiple charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.



Two Cook County men accused of separate weapons and drug offenses in DuPage County have been denied pre-trial release.

Larry Adams, 34, of Streamwood was arrested on September 2 after Elmhurst police received a report of a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving erratically. Around 9 p.m., an officer spotted the Jeep allegedly making an illegal left turn near North Avenue and York Street. During a traffic stop, the officer said Adams had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath was apparent.

When searching the Jeep, police reportedly found a loaded Polymer 80 "ghost gun" with a bullet in the chamber and a thirty-round magazine on the front passenger seat. Officers also allegedly discovered 133 grams of cannabis in two bags in the back seat.

Adams faces multiple charges, including armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis, and misdemeanor DUI.

In a separate incident on August 31, Wood Dale police arrested David Salinas, 31, of Chicago after an officer reportedly saw him snorting cocaine in the parking lot of a liquor store. Police conducted a traffic stop after the Ford F-150 that Salinas was a passenger in allegedly ran a stop sign.

While speaking to Salinas outside the Ford, the officer allegedly saw a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with seven rounds in his pocket. Salinas was also found to have about 0.7 grams of cocaine in his wallet, authorities said.

Salinas, a convicted felon, faces multiple charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

"Due to their criminal history, neither of these defendants is legally allowed to possess a gun and thanks to the efforts of the Elmhurst and Wood Dale Police Departments, there are two less illegal guns on the streets and both men are now facing serious weapons charges. Public safety remains the top priority of my administration, and my office will continue to fully prosecute those who illegally possess a firearm, as alleged against Mr. Adams and Mr. Salinas," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Larry Adams and David Salinas

"I credit the police officers who bravely and safely took this intoxicated driver into custody while within his reach was a ghost gun loaded with an extended capacity magazine," Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said.

"I commend our dedicated officers who acted on their training and observations to remove a dangerous, habitual offender and gang member from our streets," Wood Dale Police Chief Chris Zito said.

Both Adams and Salinas are due back in court on September 30.