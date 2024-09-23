Charges filed in Cook County road rage shooting

article

A Chicago man was arrested in connection with a road rage shooting in Lansing Saturday afternoon.

Jerrell Harris, 31, has been accused of shooting at another vehicle on I-80 near Torrence Avenue at 12:02 p.m.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said the other driver was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, ISP identified Harris as the suspect. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and armed habitual.

No further details have been released at this time.