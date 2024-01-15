Hundreds gather for Cook County's largest MLK celebration

Across the country, people are commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., paying homage to the late civil rights leader and his legacy.

Here at home, hundreds gathered for Cook County's largest celebration.

Honoring Chicagoland's African American trailblazers on Martin Luther King Day, more than 700 attendees turned out to the Idlewild Country Club in Matteson for the fourth annual MLK celebration.

They were there to honor elected officials, business leaders and clergy who have all contributed to the upward mobility of the African American community. It's considered the largest MLK Day event in the state.

This year's honorees included school district leaders, civic leaders, judges and Rich Township Supervisor Calvin Jordan.

"Even as a young kid in '68 at five years old, I can recall watching television, watching Cronkite. People were moved by this and what had taken place because they saw us moving forward," said Jordan.

The city and suburbs throughout Chicagoland celebrated MLK Day with their own events, including blood drives, food drives, scholarship breakfasts and exhibits.