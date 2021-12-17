COVID-19 in Illinois: Health officials say hospitalizations, deaths on the rise as holidays approach

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, public health officials, on Friday, issued a stark warning about the holidays.

In the past week, officials said hospitalizations in the state have jumped by 16 percent. COVID-related deaths are also increasing.

It’s lead to a grim message just one week before Christmas. Officials are urging the public to ‘think twice’ when it comes to holiday get-togethers.

"This is setting up to be a very deadly COVID Christmas and New Year," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department of Public Health Director.

State and local data shows case counts, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing.

Currently, Ezike says hospitals in the Northern Illinois Rockford region are seeing COVID admissions at an alarming rate.

"Hospital bed availability has reached a critically low level. Demand on resources is high and wait times in the local emergency departments are very long," said Ezike.

Ezike is urging people to continue taking COVID precautions, especially with Christmas just days away.

"Our key message here continues to be get the vaccine, and if vaccinated and eligible, get the booster," said Ezike. "However, we are also urging the public to use primary care providers, walk-in clinics, and urgent care facilities for non-emergency needs, so that the emergency departments remain available for real emergency situations."

While Cook County health officials say the Delta variant remains the predominant strain, cases of the Omicron variant are rising quickly – specifically in the suburbs.

Cook County officials are encouraging unvaccinated individuals to avoid gathering indoors with anyone outside their immediate household.

They also suggest people celebrating the holidays get a COVID test two to three days before each gathering, and test again the morning of the event.