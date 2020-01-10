Coyote captured Thursday after boy bitten, series of sightings

Chicago Animal Care and Control captured a coyote late Thursday in Ranch Triangle after a series of incidents over the last few days in the area.

Inspectors responded to a call of an injured coyote about 10: 19 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Fremont Street, according to Chicago police and Animal Care and Control.

The animal was safely tranquilized and was being transported to Animal Care and Control, officials said.

Officials snared the coyote after a series of incidents were reported in the Lincoln Park area.

Two schools in Lincoln Park were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of a coyote sighting in nearby Oz Park.

Students were kept from going outside Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N. Orchard St., and Lincoln Elementary, 615 W. Kemper Place, while Animal Care and Control worked to confirm the sighting, Chicago Public Schools officials said.

The lockdowns were lifted early Thursday afternoon, just hours after two people were bitten by coyotes in separate incidents.

In the most recent incident, a man told police he was bitten in the buttocks Wednesday evening. The 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wednesday evening with a scratch on his buttocks and told authorities he was walking when a coyote came from behind and bit him, police said.

Police said the man was walking in the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court at the time.

The man was in good condition and expected to be released from the hospital, police said.

A police spokeswoman said the department did not know the exact time of the incident.

Earlier that day, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote near the lakefront in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The child was bitten multiple times about 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive, according to police.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, a coyote was rescued from Lake Michigan after falling into Monroe Harbor.