CPS Chief Education Officer resigns amid stalled CEO search, tensions with CTU

A top education official at Chicago Public Schools is stepping down, raising new concerns about the direction of the district as it searches for new leadership.

What we know:

Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova, a 24-year CPS veteran, announced her resignation this week, just months after CEO Pedro Martinez was fired.

Chkoumbova, who played a key role in recent contract negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union, said the district is behind schedule on next year’s school budgets and has only just posted the CEO job listing.

"So I never shy away from challenges, but I always take pride in being effective and having a positive impact on our district. Right now with this leadership transition, clearly it will signal that it will take a different direction in terms of leadership for the district," said Chkoumbova.

Martinez was fired in December but was given six months to remain on the job. His last day is June 18.

Chkoumbova said the school board’s delayed CEO search prompted her departure. Multiple sources tell FOX 32 that Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to install Deputy Mayor Cristina Pacione-Zayas as interim CEO.

Chkoumbova said CPS faces a major challenge with under-enrolled schools and an aging infrastructure.

"I think this is a significant challenge for CPS and I have to start by saying that I don't believe—as an educator—in disruptive, top-down decisions around addressing this issue," Chkoumbova said.

"I will say school closures – I don't think that this is necessarily the only pathway to achieve certain things or the right pathway. But I think that this district needs to face this reality that we have lower enrollment. We have oversized portfolio of buildings that are overage to require a lot of improvements and my concern is really, is this the right environment for students?"

The CTU has strongly opposed school closures and pushed to keep all under-enrolled schools open.

During recent contract talks, Chkoumbova said the union also pushed for greater control over curriculum and increased authority in decisions involving principals.

She said the district resisted those demands, arguing they were not in students’ best interests.