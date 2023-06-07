CPS class of 2023 students earn collective $2.2 million in scholarships

The Chicago Public School's class of 2023 double the amount of scholarship money earned last year.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined CPS CEO Pedro Martinez to announce the scholarship budget for the class of 2023 at Orr Academy High School Wednesday morning.

Collectively, CPS students earned $2.2 million in scholarship funds.

The mayor personally commended the student's achievement.

"Not only are out high schoolers earning scholarships at record-breaking levels, but they are leaving high school with a plan for what comes next," Johnson said.

One senior became the first CPS student-athlete to be awarded a college scholarship for girls' flag football.

Karla Martinez will be attending Cottey College.

The class of 2024's goal is to earn $3.3 million.