CPS closed Friday for 'Vaccine Awareness Day'

Chicago Public Schools and the city teamed up on Friday to make it easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

CPS was closed and city employees received two hours paid leave for "Vaccination Awareness Day," the latest effort by the city to get all Chicagoans vaccinated.

Even though there were no classes, CPS students and their parents still showed up at several schools to get vaccinated.

City health leaders say with shots now available for 5 to 11-year-olds, the number of vaccinations has shot up in recent days, good news considering the number of coronavirus infections has also risen.

On Friday morning, health officials at Michelle Clark Magnet High School reiterated that children can get very sick from COVID-19 and the shots are safe and offer the best protection.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also took the opportunity to receive her booster dose. Health officials say only a third of people eligible for boosters have gotten them.

"The only way we can get through this crisis is by continuing to work together to protect each other," Lightfoot said. "I am beyond grateful to the many City agencies and departments who have stepped up to help us accomplish this mission and are bringing many resources to bear for Vaccine Awareness Day."

Jeff Fernando said he was glad his 5-year-old daughter Rylee had no school on Friday so he could get her her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"Relief. I've been waiting for it for a long time. I get paranoid with her in school. I know they take measures but you never know," Fernando said. "I took a day off from work to do this. She's not a fan of shots but it's either get the shot or don't be around your friends."

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said there will not be a second day of school to get the second dose.

"We will gather data after this weekend and we will mobilize...we will work with families to get the second shot," Martinez said.

The CPS central office will remain open to support the emphasis on vaccination, CPS officials said.

The shots are available at several Chicago Public School vaccination clinics on Friday. Children ages five to 11 can get vaccinated at the following locations:

All five to 11-year-olds will be eligible for $100 in Visa gift cards when receiving their vaccine at CDPH events or clinics, CPS officials said.

Parents will be required to accompany children when receiving their vaccine at most locations.

Some exceptions to that requirement include at school-located vaccination clinics, school-based health centers and some healthcare providers with signed consent forms from a parent or guardian.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at pediatrician's offices or local pharmacies.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are free.