CPS poised to name Dr. Macquline King as next superintendent

The Brief The CPS board is expected to appoint Dr. Macquline King as superintendent. King has deep ties to Chicago schools as a student, teacher and administrator. She would take on the role as CPS faces a $743M budget shortfall.



The year-long, nationwide search for a new Chicago Public Schools Superintendent could be coming to an end today.

The CPS board is expected to name Chicago native, Dr. Macquline King as its next leader.

The backstory:

Growing up, King was a student at the now closed, Oakenwald North Elementary School and attended Metro High School. She spent 12 years as a teacher before becoming a ‘master teacher’ and eventually, worked her way up to serve as Principal at Dumas Elementary, which is also now closed, and Courtenay Language Arts Center.

Later, King served as Senior Director of Education Policy under former Mayor, Lori Lightfoot and stayed on the job under Mayor Brandon Johnson, until she was appointed as CPS Interim Superintendent and CEO last June. She replaced former CEO, Pedro Martinez, who was fired after clashing with Johnson and other city leaders, particularly over budget and school funding decisions.

What's next:

King could be stepping into a pivotal moment at CPS as she’s expected to help close the massive $743M budget gap.

The school board is expected to officially approve King’s three-year contract at its special meeting at 10:30 a.m. If approved, King would start her new role on July 1.