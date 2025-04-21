Chicago Public Schools failed to protect student with disability from sexual assault: lawsuit

The Brief Chicago Public Schools was accused of failing to protect a student with a disability from a sexual assault earlier this year in a new lawsuit. Attorneys for the victim alleged that staff at Sullivan High School failed to follow his educational requirements, which could have prevented the alleged assault. The victim, who is "virtually" non-verbal, is experiencing extreme emotional distress, his attorney said.



Attorneys announced a lawsuit on Monday against Chicago Public Schools, alleging failures to protect a 15-year-old student with a disability who was sexually assaulted at a North Side high school earlier this year.

The alleged assault took place at Sullivan High School on Jan. 30, 2025, according to the Disparti Law Group.

Attorney Cass Casper spoke about the lawsuit during a news conference on Monday.

‘An outrage that this was allowed to happen'

What we know:

Casper emphasized that the student had an individual education plan because of his disability, which required that an adult be with him at all times.

The attorney alleged that the school failed to abide by that requirement of the student’s education plan.

"He walked by himself from his homeroom, 10th grade classroom, into a bathroom at Sullivan High School where he was viciously sexually assaulted," Casper said, adding "It was an outrage that this was allowed to happen."

Casper called the student being allowed to go to the bathroom alone was "one of the fundamental failings" of the school.

The lawsuit alleges negligence by the Chicago Board of Education, Assistant Principal John Roseboom, the victim’s homeroom teacher, and by an adult who was not identified in the lawsuit.

A Chicago Public Schools spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Casper added that the victim is "virtually" non-verbal, so his ability to defend himself "is sadly non-existent."

Another adult was standing near the bathroom after the alleged assault, helped clean the victim up, and discouraged him from reporting the assault, according to Casper. That person has not been identified by attorneys, he said.

Casper also said the victim’s family was "stonewalled at every front in trying to report" the assault. They reported the assault to the school the next day on Jan. 31, but had to demand to see the principal, which they were denied.

Casper alleged that Roseboom initially denied to the family that the assault took place, but that he would investigate it. The family did not receive any further information from the school about the incident, the attorney said.

The victim was removed from Sullivan High School by his parents the day after the alleged assault, Casper said. He’s since been put in another school, which is "completely inadequate" to meet his special needs.

Casper added that the victim is "frightened walking down the street" and "extremely emotionally distressed" as a result of the alleged assault. The attorney argued the lawsuit aims to make changes to prevent such incidents in the future.

"The non-enthusiasm, let’s say, of Sullivan High School officials in wanting to investigate this, or wanting to help," he said. "Why is that culture of reticence by the school officials allowed to exist?"

What we don't know:

Casper said they were not disclosing the identity of the victim or his family for privacy reasons.

It was also unclear if the person accused of the assault was disciplined or if any charges were filed in connection with the incident.