Expand / Collapse search

CPS students showcase their art at 'Reverberate'

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
FOX 32 Chicago

CPS students showcase their art at Reverberate

It was a day of student expression at the Chicago Cultural Center.

CHICAGO - It was a day of student expression at the Chicago Cultural Center.

On Friday, Chicago Public Schools students got to showcase their work at the new arts festival "Reverberate."

Dance, theater, music, and visual arts workshops were held — and students got to hear from professional artists and take some master classes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The festival runs through April 30, with events being held all throughout downtown Chicago.