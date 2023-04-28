CPS students showcase their art at 'Reverberate'
CHICAGO - It was a day of student expression at the Chicago Cultural Center.
On Friday, Chicago Public Schools students got to showcase their work at the new arts festival "Reverberate."
Dance, theater, music, and visual arts workshops were held — and students got to hear from professional artists and take some master classes.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
The festival runs through April 30, with events being held all throughout downtown Chicago.