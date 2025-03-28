CPS, teachers union reach tentative deal as lawmaker floats state takeover

The Brief Tentative Deal Reached: Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have a tentative contract agreement, which likely includes 4%-5% annual raises and more prep time for teachers. CTU members will vote Monday on it. State Takeover Proposal: State Rep. Curtis Tarver has introduced a bill to place CPS under the Illinois Finance Authority, citing ongoing budget issues. He plans to hold hearings on the proposal. Uncertain Future: Neither Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson nor CTU have commented on the deal, and questions remain about how CPS will fund the agreement.



Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union have reached a tentative contract agreement after several months of negotiations.

The deal now heads to CTU members for a vote.

What we know:

While details of the agreement have not been fully released, the deal is expected to include annual raises of 4% to 5% and additional classroom prep time for teachers.

But questions remain about how CPS will fund the contract—and whether the state may need to step in.

Lawmaker Proposes Takeover:

Democratic state Rep. Curtis Tarver said the agreement does not address the district’s ongoing budget concerns. He has introduced legislation that would place the Illinois Finance Authority in control of CPS.

"This is not new precedent. This happened in the past when CPS was borrowing to the hilt and unable to balance its books that’s responsible to taxpayers and most importantly to students who attend those schools," said Tarver.

A state takeover would be controversial and remains a long shot, but Tarver said he wants to hold hearings and bring stakeholders to testify.

"A lot of individuals profess to care about children. A bill like this will allow us to tell if it's really about the children as opposed to the adults in the room," Tarver said.

What's next:

CTU’s bargaining unit will vote on the tentative deal Monday. If approved, it will go to the union’s House of Delegates and then to the full membership for a final vote.

Neither Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson nor CTU have commented on the agreement.

Elected school board member Ellen Rosenfeld said, "We hope if this happens, it sunsets when the full board is elected in 2026."