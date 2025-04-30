Crash on Bishop Ford Freeway blocks all NB lanes
CHICAGO - A crash involving a semi shut down all northbound lanes of traffic on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago.
What we know:
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between a semi and another vehicle on the northbound lanes of I-94 at 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
All northbound lanes have been shut down as police investigate.
Police said to expect delays.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Police have not reported any injuries.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police.