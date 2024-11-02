Crest Hill issues Boil Water Advisory following Joilet scrapyard fire

Due to a recent fire in Joliet, the Crest Hill Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory.

Officials said the fire has significantly impacted the water pressure on the Eastside of the city. The Boil Water Advisory affected all residents living south of Caton Farm Road.

Residents in the affected area are advised to boil all water intended for drinking and cooking.

The city will continue to monitor the situation and will let the public know when the advisory has been lifted.

Residents can contact the Public Works Department at 815-741-5108 with any questions.

The fire broke out at 2:17 p.m. Friday at BL Duke – Joliet Public Scrap Metal Recycling Yard, located at 2 Genstar Lane.

Fire officials said a large scrap pile, containing metal, wood and possibly some plastic caught fire. No hazardous materials were involved.