Crews working to rescue contractor on roof of Frankfort Grainery tower

First responders are working to rescue a contractor who was on top of the Frankfort Grainery tower when he got injured and trapped.

The rescue began at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the contractor was working on an antenna when he fell and got trapped on the roof.

The worker has minor injuries and as of 4 p.m., fire and police are still working to rescue the man on the roof and treat his injuries.

People are urged to avoid the downtown area for the time being as crews continue working the rescue.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.